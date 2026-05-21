Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit rises 55.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.63% to Rs 64.20 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Translogistics rose 55.13% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.63% to Rs 64.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.73% to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 246.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

64.2054.12246.53231.044.174.993.344.202.342.358.197.851.311.134.152.961.210.783.612.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News