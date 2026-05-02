Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit declines 28.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 48.56% to Rs 1.43 croreNet profit of Shreenath Investment Company declined 28.71% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.56% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.88% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.56% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.432.78 -49 1.432.78 -49 OPM %-58.04-30.58 --163.64-81.29 - PBDT0.831.10 -25 2.573.26 -21 PBT0.831.10 -25 2.563.25 -21 NP0.721.01 -29 1.632.26 -28
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST