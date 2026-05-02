Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit declines 28.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 48.56% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Shreenath Investment Company declined 28.71% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.56% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.88% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.56% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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