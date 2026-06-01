Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 283.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 116.94% to Rs 56.08 crore

Net profit of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals rose 283.64% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 116.94% to Rs 56.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 104.53% to Rs 7.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.94% to Rs 248.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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