Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 283.64% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 116.94% to Rs 56.08 croreNet profit of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals rose 283.64% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 116.94% to Rs 56.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 104.53% to Rs 7.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.94% to Rs 248.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales56.0825.85 117 248.23245.91 1 OPM %7.207.50 -5.853.89 - PBDT2.881.06 172 10.315.60 84 PBT2.700.94 187 9.615.10 88 NP2.110.55 284 7.223.53 105
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:25 AM IST