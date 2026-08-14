Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 68.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 117.08 crore

Net profit of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals rose 68.54% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 117.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.117.0897.9515.6511.4717.0710.2516.9010.1012.277.28

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