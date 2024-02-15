Sales decline 11.41% to Rs 76.74 croreNet loss of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals reported to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.41% to Rs 76.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 86.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales76.7486.62 -11 OPM %-1.544.27 -PBDT-2.722.21 PL PBT-2.892.10 PL NP-3.321.66 PL
