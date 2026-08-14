Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 40.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 76.04 crore

Net profit of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals rose 40.78% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 76.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.76.0469.5918.9214.6614.1910.1214.069.9910.157.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News