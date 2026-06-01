Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.55% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.67% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.40% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.230.22 5 0.950.91 4 OPM %26.0959.09 -46.3258.24 - PBDT0.060.09 -33 0.470.55 -15 PBT0.060.09 -33 0.470.55 -15 NP0.060.09 -33 0.330.45 -27
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST