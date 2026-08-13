Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit rises 90.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing rose 90.91% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.250.2444.0045.830.210.110.210.110.210.11

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