Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 158.39% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 86.67% to Rs 268.62 croreNet profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt rose 158.39% to Rs 213.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.67% to Rs 268.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 129.66% to Rs 485.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 211.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 91.22% to Rs 655.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 342.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales268.62143.90 87 655.57342.84 91 OPM %94.8886.94 -93.8191.61 - PBDT236.13113.97 107 547.41257.91 112 PBT235.71113.25 108 545.72256.27 113 NP213.1782.50 158 485.90211.57 130
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST