Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 38.26% to Rs 523.74 croreNet profit of Shrem InvIT declined 3.00% to Rs 280.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 289.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.26% to Rs 523.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 848.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.16% to Rs 852.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1109.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.57% to Rs 2099.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2457.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales523.74848.32 -38 2099.772457.83 -15 OPM %69.0547.66 -63.4763.23 - PBDT278.10295.51 -6 840.481044.30 -20 PBT263.72281.13 -6 782.43986.37 -21 NP280.56289.23 -3 852.581109.55 -23
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST