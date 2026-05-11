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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 38.26% to Rs 523.74 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT declined 3.00% to Rs 280.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 289.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.26% to Rs 523.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 848.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.16% to Rs 852.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1109.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.57% to Rs 2099.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2457.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales523.74848.32 -38 2099.772457.83 -15 OPM %69.0547.66 -63.4763.23 - PBDT278.10295.51 -6 840.481044.30 -20 PBT263.72281.13 -6 782.43986.37 -21 NP280.56289.23 -3 852.581109.55 -23

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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