Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 33.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.37% to Rs 507.14 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT declined 33.14% to Rs 156.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 233.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 507.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 535.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.507.14535.9055.9266.59179.51231.80165.06217.35156.28233.75

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