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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 12.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 12.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 104.98 crore

Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance rose 12.47% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 104.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales104.9889.34 18 OPM %2.652.79 -PBDT2.642.44 8 PBT1.601.62 -1 NP9.658.58 12

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:19 PM IST