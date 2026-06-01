Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 71.23% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 41.20% to Rs 47.29 croreNet profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance rose 71.23% to Rs 19.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.20% to Rs 47.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.80% to Rs 44.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.98% to Rs 270.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 398.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales47.2980.43 -41 270.98398.36 -32 OPM %1.611.93 -1.421.03 - PBDT4.572.38 92 7.265.75 26 PBT3.601.58 128 3.812.54 50 NP19.4011.33 71 44.2732.60 36
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:11 AM IST