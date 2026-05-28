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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Dinesh Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shri Dinesh Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales decline 9.07% to Rs 18.85 crore

Net loss of Shri Dinesh Mills reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.07% to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.55% to Rs 7.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 67.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.8520.73 -9 67.7266.53 2 OPM %-3.8216.74 -4.7812.21 - PBDT1.447.20 -80 14.7621.20 -30 PBT0.686.44 -89 11.9318.18 -34 NP-0.573.14 PL 7.6010.49 -28

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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