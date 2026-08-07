Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 114.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.58% to Rs 84.06 crore

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 114.58% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.58% to Rs 84.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.84.0685.416.085.094.262.602.821.202.060.96

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