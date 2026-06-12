Shri Gurudev En-Trade reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter
Reported sales nilShri Gurudev En-Trade reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST