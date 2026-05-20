Shri Jagdamba Polymers consolidated net profit declines 45.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.60% to Rs 108.03 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers declined 45.61% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.60% to Rs 108.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.50% to Rs 37.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 430.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 481.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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