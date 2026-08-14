Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 47.19 crore

Net loss of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 47.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.47.1940.7116.8325.551.396.35-4.222.87-5.173.09

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