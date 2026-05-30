Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.98% to Rs 47.26 crore

Net Loss of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.98% to Rs 47.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.82% to Rs 161.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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