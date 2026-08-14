Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit declines 35.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.66% to Rs 3.84 crore

Net profit of Shri Krishna Devcon declined 35.21% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.844.8455.4751.031.291.961.241.900.921.42

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