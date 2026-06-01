Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit declines 54.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.54% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Shri Krishna Devcon declined 54.22% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.54% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.32% to Rs 4.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.48% to Rs 21.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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