Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 188.24% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1163.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 188.24% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1059.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1163.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 140.32% to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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