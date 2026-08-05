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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Vasuprada Plantations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shri Vasuprada Plantations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 16.29% to Rs 32.83 crore

Net Loss of Shri Vasuprada Plantations reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.29% to Rs 32.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32.8328.23 16 OPM %3.29-9.85 -PBDT-0.28-3.47 92 PBT-1.86-4.93 62 NP-1.70-4.85 65

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 4:52 PM IST