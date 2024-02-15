Shri Venkatesh Refineries standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 22.03% to Rs 124.54 crore

Net profit of Shri Venkatesh Refineries declined 27.27% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 22.03% to Rs 124.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 159.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.124.54159.727.805.965.857.065.606.804.165.72