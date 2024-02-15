Shri Venkatesh Refineries standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 22.03% to Rs 124.54 croreNet profit of Shri Venkatesh Refineries declined 27.27% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 22.03% to Rs 124.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 159.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales124.54159.72 -22 OPM %7.805.96 -PBDT5.857.06 -17 PBT5.606.80 -18 NP4.165.72 -27
