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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shricon Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shricon Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 4050.00% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Shricon Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4050.00% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.830.02 4050 OPM %3.61-400.00 -PBDT0.09-0.05 LP PBT0.09-0.05 LP NP0.07-0.05 LP

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:33 PM IST