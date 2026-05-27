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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shringar House of Mangalsutra standalone net profit rises 123.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Shringar House of Mangalsutra standalone net profit rises 123.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 106.50% to Rs 725.56 crore

Net profit of Shringar House of Mangalsutra rose 123.46% to Rs 34.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 106.50% to Rs 725.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 351.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.99% to Rs 115.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.07% to Rs 2245.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1429.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales725.56351.36 107 2245.821429.82 57 OPM %6.176.57 -7.076.46 - PBDT45.0421.02 114 155.8384.41 85 PBT43.9020.36 116 152.2581.79 86 NP34.0115.22 123 115.4961.11 89

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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