Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 85.59% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net Loss of Shriram Asset Management Co reported to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 85.59% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.01% to Rs 12.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.061.11 86 12.146.67 82 OPM %-373.30-449.55 --163.51-234.78 - PBDT-7.65-4.95 -55 -19.78-15.61 -27 PBT-7.83-5.13 -53 -20.20-16.38 -23 NP-7.94-5.18 -53 -20.31-16.51 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Apollo Ingredients standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Apollo Ingredients standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Oseaspre Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Oseaspre Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sonu Infratech consolidated net profit declines 12.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sonu Infratech consolidated net profit declines 12.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance