Shriram Asset Management Company records loss of Rs 7.94 crore in Q4
Shriram Asset Management Company has reported a net loss of Rs 7.94 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 5.18 crore in Q4 FY25.
Total income for the period under review was Rs 2.10 crore, up 82.6% YoY.
Total expenditure increased by 58.3% to Rs 9.94 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25, primarily due to higher employee expenses (up 52% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 77.2% YoY), respectively.
The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 7.83 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 5.13 crore in Q4 FY25.
The asset management company has registered a net loss of Rs 20.31 crore in FY26, which is higher as compared with the net loss of Rs 16.51 crore recorded in FY25. Total income increased by 80.7% YoY to Rs 12.20 crore in FY26.
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Shriram Asset Management Company (Shriram AMC) is a publicly listed asset management firm and the investment manager for Shriram Mutual Fund.
The scrip had declined 1.77% to end at Rs 307.35 on the BSE on Friday.
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 1:16 PM IST