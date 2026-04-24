Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 40.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.44% to Rs 12306.75 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 40.92% to Rs 3020.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2143.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 12306.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11245.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.92% to Rs 10024.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9553.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 47508.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41324.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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