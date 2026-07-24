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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 59.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 59.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 13229.11 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 59.89% to Rs 3452.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2159.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 13229.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11408.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13229.1111408.20 16 OPM %75.5574.28 -PBDT4808.513079.34 56 PBT4625.722906.23 59 NP3452.772159.40 60

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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