Shriram Finance jumps after MUFG Bank invests Rs 39,618 crore for 20% stake

Shares of Shriram Finance surged 9.40% to Rs 1018 after MUFG Bank completed a major investment in the company.

MUFG Bank subscribed to 47.11 crore equity shares of Shriram Finance through a preferential issue at Rs 840.93 per share, taking the total investment to around Rs 39,618 crore. Post the allotment, MUFG will hold a 20% stake in the NBFC on a fully diluted basis.

The deal, which has received all necessary regulatory approvals including from the Competition Commission of India, is among the largest cross-border investments in Indias financial services sector.

The strategic investment is expected to strengthen Shriram Finances growth, with the company set to benefit from MUFG's global expertise and financial capabilities. The partnership also aims to deepen financial inclusion and accelerate growth across key business segments.

Tokyo-based MUFG is one of the worlds leading financial groups. It as a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 markets. The Group offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing.

Shriram Finance, the flagship company of the Shriram Group, is Indias second largest retail non-banking financial company (NBFC) with Assets Under Management exceeding Rs 2.91 trillion. SFL offers a wide range of products including commercial vehicle loans, MSME loans, tractors & farm equipment, gold loans, personal loans, and working capital loans, across its 3,225 branches.

Shriram Finances standalone net profit declined 29.36% to Rs 2,521.67 crore on a 1.38% decrease in total income to Rs 12,191.58 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.