Shriram Finance Ltd gains for fifth session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1046.55, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.27% in last one year as compared to a 6.23% fall in NIFTY and a 1.7% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1046.55, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23951.05. The Sensex is at 76755.07, up 0.03%. Shriram Finance Ltd has added around 13.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26598.35, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1044.35, up 1.24% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 50.27% in last one year as compared to a 6.23% fall in NIFTY and a 1.7% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 24.3 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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