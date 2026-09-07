Shriram Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1036.5, down 0.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 73.69% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 0.06% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1036.5, down 0.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 23754.05. The Sensex is at 76038.44, down 0.62%.Shriram Finance Ltd has lost around 8.9% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26051, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1041.9, down 0.48% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd jumped 73.69% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 0.06% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 21.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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