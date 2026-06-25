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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance Ltd soars 2.28%, Gains for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd soars 2.28%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1042.2, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% fall in NIFTY and a 1.06% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1042.2, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24193.4. The Sensex is at 77586.37, up 0.77%. Shriram Finance Ltd has added around 9.46% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26736, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1042.7, up 2.09% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 48.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% fall in NIFTY and a 1.06% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 23.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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