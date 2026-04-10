Shriram Finance receives upgrade in LT credit ratings from CRISIL

Shriram Finance announced that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the Company's Long-Term Rating to 'Crisil AAA/Crisil PPMLD AAA/Stable' and removed the ratings from Watch with Positive Implications and has reaffirmed its Crisil A1+' Short-Term Rating. Further, on Company's request CRISIL has withdrawn its rating on Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs.1,190 crore, Long-Term Principal Protected Market Linked Debentures of Rs.50 crore and Subordinated Debt of Rs.40 crore upon its redemption.