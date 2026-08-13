Shriram Properties consolidated net profit declines 46.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.44% to Rs 224.28 crore

Net profit of Shriram Properties declined 46.38% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.44% to Rs 224.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 242.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.224.28242.32-3.889.2316.8524.1914.2421.8511.0420.59

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