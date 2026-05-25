Shriram Properties consolidated net profit rises 64.36% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 57.18% to Rs 640.88 croreNet profit of Shriram Properties rose 64.36% to Rs 78.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.18% to Rs 640.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.58% to Rs 100.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.92% to Rs 1267.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 823.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales640.88407.73 57 1267.41823.44 54 OPM %10.8511.97 -6.693.57 - PBDT72.4564.93 12 88.0898.25 -10 PBT69.8562.58 12 78.0387.90 -11 NP78.5347.78 64 100.8177.20 31
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 4:32 PM IST