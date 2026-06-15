Shriram Properties gains after signing JDA for Bengaluru housing project

Shriram Properties rose 3.18% to Rs 88.65 after the company signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 9.1-acre land parcel at Doddagubbi in North-East Bengaluru.

The company plans to develop a premium lake-facing residential project with a development potential of approximately 6.7 lakh sq. ft. and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 600 crore. The project is expected to be launched during the current financial year.

The project is strategically located in the fast-developing North-East Bengaluru corridor and offers connectivity through Thanisandra Main Road, Hennur Road, Outer Ring Road and the airport connectivity corridor.

Shriram Properties said the development will focus on thoughtfully designed homes, green spaces, natural ventilation and modern lifestyle amenities. The project enjoys a lake-facing setting and is expected to strengthen the company's development pipeline in Bengaluru. The company said the transaction aligns with its asset-light growth strategy and expansion plans in high-potential micro-markets.

Akshay Murali, vice president - business development, Shriram Properties, said, North-East Bengaluru continues to emerge as one of the citys most promising residential growth corridors, supported by robust infrastructure upgrades, improving connectivity, and sustained end-user demand. The micro-market presents strong long-term potential owing to its strategic location and evolving social infrastructure. In this development, we aim to create a differentiated residential community that prioritizes space, comfort, and quality living while aligning with the aspirations of todays homebuyers.

Shriram Properties (SPL) is one of India's leading residential real estate developers, focused on the mid-market and mid-premium segments. SPLs key markets include Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 64.4% to Rs 78.53 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 47.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales increased 57.2% YoY to Rs 640.88 crore in Q4 FY26.

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