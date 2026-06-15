Shriram Properties signs JDA for residential project in Bengaluru

Shriram Properties has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for 9.1 acres of land parcel at Doddagubbi, North-East Bengaluru.

The company plans to develop an exclusive, scenic lake-facing, thoughtfully designed apartment complex with a development potential of approx. 6.7 lakh sqft. and an estimated GDV potential of over Rs 600 crore. The project is expected to be launched during the current financial year.

Strategically located in the fast-developing North-East Bengaluru corridor, the location offers excellent connectivity to key parts of Bengaluru through Thanisandra Main Road, Hennur Road, Outer Ring Road, and the airport connectivity corridor, enabling seamless access to major IT hubs, commercial centres, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retail destinations, and entertainment zones.