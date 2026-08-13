Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 62.27% to Rs 7.83 croreNet Loss of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 62.27% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.8320.75 -62 OPM %-122.227.28 -PBDT-13.21-2.64 -400 PBT-13.22-2.66 -397 NP-14.61-4.62 -216
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST