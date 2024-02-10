Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 60.37 crore

Net Loss of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 21.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 60.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 54.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.60.3754.28-4.529.08-5.64-10.86-11.85-17.02-19.09-21.77