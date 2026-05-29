Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.52% to Rs 15.41 crore

Net loss of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.52% to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.19% to Rs 68.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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