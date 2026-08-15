Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 21.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.71% to Rs 12.64 crore

Net profit of Shubham Polyspin rose 21.05% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.71% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.6415.555.060.390.660.560.330.260.230.19

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