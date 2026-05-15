Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 19.82% to Rs 10.44 croreNet profit of Shubham Polyspin rose 77.78% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.82% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.14% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.53% to Rs 51.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.4413.02 -20 51.1852.51 -3 OPM %7.852.23 -3.650.46 - PBDT0.930.62 50 2.652.16 23 PBT0.630.31 103 1.450.91 59 NP0.480.27 78 1.030.70 47
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST