Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.82% to Rs 10.44 crore

Net profit of Shubham Polyspin rose 77.78% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.82% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.14% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.53% to Rs 51.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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