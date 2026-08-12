Shukra Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 1158.25% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 336.36% to Rs 23.52 croreNet profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 1158.25% to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 336.36% to Rs 23.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.525.39 336 OPM %81.3824.49 -PBDT19.252.16 791 PBT18.171.37 1226 NP12.961.03 1158
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:24 PM IST