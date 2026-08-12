Shukra Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 1158.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 336.36% to Rs 23.52 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 1158.25% to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 336.36% to Rs 23.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.23.525.3981.3824.4919.252.1618.171.3712.961.03

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