Shukra Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 52.37% to Rs 6.32 crore

Net loss of Shukra Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 52.37% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 130.27% to Rs 22.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.07% to Rs 56.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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