Shyam Metalics and Energy announced the expansion of its production capabilities at its Pakuria facility with the commissioning of new equipment as part of its ongoing focus on improving operations and meeting growing demand.

The company has commenced commercial production from two new annealing furnaces with capacities of 25 MT per annum and 30 MT per annum, respectively. These additions are expected to streamline the annealing process, improve production efficiency, and ensure greater consistency in output and product quality.

In addition, the company has commissioned a 2,300 mm vertical foil separator (LGSS), which enables precise separation of ultra-light gauge (ULG) and light gauge (LG) foil across a thickness range of 6 to 15 microns. This development will allow the company to cater to specialized customer requirements with improved precision.

The combined upgrades are expected to enhance process control and strengthen manufacturing capabilities at the Pakuria unit, while supporting the companys strategy to expand its value-added product portfolio.

Brij Bhushan Agarwal, chairman & managing director, Shyam Metalics and Energy, said, "We are continuously working on strengthening our operations through targeted upgrades and better processes. The additions at Pakuria will help us improve efficiency and deliver more consistent, high-quality products to our customers. As demand evolves, we are focused on building the right capabilities to respond quickly and effectively."

Shyam Metalics and Energy is a leading integrated metal-producing company based in India with a focus on long steel products and ferro alloys. The company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys, one of the leading players in terms of pellet capacity and the fourth. Shyam Metalics and Energy is a leading integrated metal-producing company based in India with a focus on long steel products and ferro alloys. The company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys, one of the leading players in terms of pellet capacity and the fourth largest player in the sponge iron industry in terms of sponge iron capacity in India. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit declined marginally by 0.23%, while revenue from operations jumped 17.70% in Q3 FY26.