Shyam Metalics announces additional capex of Rs 2,700 cr

Shyam Metalics & Energy (SMEL) today unveiled a Rs 2,700 crore strategic growth expansion programme. The investment will be funded entirely through internal accruals and is aimed at expanding higher-margin product offerings, driving incremental topline growth, and strengthening long-term earnings quality. The proposed expansion plan will be placed before the Board of Directors for the formal approval at its forthcoming meeting.

This investment is in addition to the Company's previously announced Rs 16,060 crore capex pipeline, of which approximately Rs 8,700 crore has already been invested. The remaining balance is under phased execution over the next 3 to 4 years, reinforcing a long-term growth roadmap focused on capacity-led topline expansion alongside profitability enhancement.

Commenting on the developments, Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Shyam Metalics and Energy, said, This marks the next phase of Shyam Metalics' evolution from scale led growth to value-led growth. Our objective is not simply to add capacity, but to build stronger positions in sophisticated, higher-margin product categories that can drive sustainable returns over the long term. The investments in specialty steel and advanced stainless downstream products will help us move further up the value chain, support import substitution, and strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities. Importantly, these expansions are being funded entirely through internal accruals, reflecting both our balance sheet strength and disciplined approach to growth. We are confident that the integration of these stainless steel offerings will catalyze manifold growth in both our topline and profit margins. With these projects, we are building a stronger, more resilient and globally competitive metals platform, one that is aligned with India's industrial ambitions while delivering long-term value for customers, communities and shareholders.