Shyam Metalics & Energy commissions Phase II of CRM facility at Jamuria plant

Shyam Metalics & Energy announced the successful commissioning of Phase II of its Cold Rolling Mill (CRM) facility for colour coated sheets at its Jamuria plant in West Bengal. The facility, operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, Shyam Sel & Power (SSPL), has commenced commercial production effective 16 April 2026.

Phase II comprises an advanced processing Dual Pot GI cum Galvalume (GL) line with a capacity of 0.15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), significantly enhancing the Company's product range and technical capabilities. This expansion marks a critical step towards catering to more demanding and precision-driven applications across industries. With this incremental capacity, the total installed capacity of the CRM facility reached to 0.40 MTPA. This includes the existing Phase I capacity of 0.25 MTPA and the newly commissioned Phase II capacity, further strengthening the Company's footprint in the value-added steel segment.

With this development, Shyam Metalics is now strategically positioned to cater the solar energy sector, particularly in the manufacturing of mounting structures for solar panels, an area that was previously heavily dependent on imports. By addressing this gap, the Company is actively contributing to India's vision of self-reliance and domestic manufacturing excellence.

The Phase II expansion also aligns with the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme - PLI 2, reinforcing Shyam Metalics' commitment to national initiatives aimed at boosting advanced manufacturing and reducing import dependency.

In addition to renewable energy applications, the enhanced facility will cater to a broader spectrum of high-growth sectors, including automotive and consumer durables/appliances, where demand for high-quality, precision-engineered steel continues to rise and has been primarily import-dependent