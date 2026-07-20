Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 18.11% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.45% to Rs 5455.09 croreNet profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy rose 18.11% to Rs 345.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.45% to Rs 5455.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4418.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5455.094418.84 23 OPM %14.0313.12 -PBDT734.10593.48 24 PBT469.23388.94 21 NP345.07292.15 18
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST